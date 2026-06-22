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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Barings snaps up Stockholm resi scheme

22 Jun 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Build-to-rent project will provide 243 units

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