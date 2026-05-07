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Barings targets Europe deals with €2bn of dry powder

7 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Nick Pink, Jorge Duarte and Matthew McBride on Europe's appeal, office opportunities and affordable housing

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