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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Barings to invest €56m+ in Madrid resi scheme

27 May 2026 | 10:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal with Grupo Ferrocarril aims to deliver 188 build-to-rent homes

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