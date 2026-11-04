NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopmentESGLeasingPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Barjane plans 420,000 sq ft Warwickshire shed

4 Nov 2026 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Facility is already prelet to DHL Supply Chain

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Harwell plans 155,000 sq ft research facility at Oxfordshire campus

2 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Transportation

Dunas Capital secures €126m financing for Barcelona industrial investment

27 Oct 2026
Read

Marq secures tenant for 660,000 sq ft Magna Park Corby shed

23 Oct 2026
Read

Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease

22 Oct 2026
Read