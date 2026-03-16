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PeopleCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Barker Proudlove names director for development and regeneration

16 Mar 2026 | 10:31 | London | by May Agaran

Alistair Chapman starts next chapter after 14 years at CBRE

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