Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Barratt lodges plans for 280 Barnet homes

21 Aug 2025 | 12:10 | London | by May Agaran

Joint venture with Places for London to transform car park near High Barnet station

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Royal London lines up Enfield leisure park for 1,200 homes

20 Aug 2025
Read

Plans lodged for Unilever's City office revamp

30 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Bahnhofsviertel: the seedy entrance to Frankfurt's CBD

29 Jul 2025
Read

Ballymore's Edgware town centre revamp approved

24 Jul 2025
Read