13 Nov 2025 | 08:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Mike Scott leaves from the housebuilder group after four years
Buyer emerges for Home REIT portfolio
Oval secures £136m refinance
Putting health at the heart of urban development
Fashion mogul makes Manchester office play
Savills director appointed chief executive at Morris Capital
Former JLL exec appointed to lead Hammerson Ireland
Barratt Redrow’s finance chief steps down
Kadans kickstarts £100m Plus Ultra Manchester project
Mipim to launch in Middle East in 2026
Q+A: Zenzic Capital on $1bn target for new credit opportunities fund
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
Asda bags £100m+ off-market sale
Blackstone’s global real estate co-head steps down
Jack Ma’s wife swoops for £20m Belgravia mansion
Developers vie for £1.5bn City tower project
Shah on property: the moral of CBRE’s piratical takeover story, 20 years on
Where will the money come from in 2026?
Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team
Buyer in pole position for £280m shopping centre
Brookfield takes first step to create its next UK student platform