NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Barring the way: London council refuses second resi scheme in a week

10 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Barnet accused of playing politics with local elections less than six months away

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Henley's £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme hits hurdle

13 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Arada London plans Southwark resi development

10 Aug 2026
Read

Telford's 520-bed London student scheme faces refusal again

27 Jul 2026
Read