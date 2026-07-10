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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Barwell on property: Burnham's bold promises raise lots of questions

10 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Gavin Barwell

Devolution agenda is more radical than often portrayed

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