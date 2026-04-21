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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPolicy & Regulation

Barwell on property: Iran war ups pressure on government over housing

21 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Gavin Barwell

Further intervention is needed as homebuilding target moves further out of reach

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