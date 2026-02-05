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LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Barwood JV clinches £13m double logistics acquisition

5 Feb 2026 | 13:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

BCCIM expands Urban Industrial Income (UII) portfolio

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