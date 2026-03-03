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FundraisingInvestmentLogisticsUK & Ireland

Barwood targets £300m for latest growth fund

3 Mar 2026 | 13:59 | London | by May Agaran

Six-year, close-ended vehicle will have a hard cap of £400m

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