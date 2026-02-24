NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

BASF launches €400m German living sale

24 Feb 2026 | 15:05 | London | by Mira Kaizl

The 4,400 residential units are in Ludwigshafen

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Polish firm to exit Germany with €100m+ residential sale

20 Feb 2026
Read
Water, Waterfront, Harbor

DWS launches €400m northern Germany residential sale

4 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Hines’ Alexander Möll on building from a €1bn German resi pipeline

18 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Patrizia relaunches €80m Berlin residential sale

16 Feb 2026
Read