Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PlanningAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentPoliticsSouth WestUK & Ireland

Bath RFC's new stadium plans to be reviewed by secretary of state

19 Sep 2025 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Council approves 18,000 seat stadium but cannot grant full plannig

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Build-to-rent assets hit market for £40m+

18 Sep 2025
Read

Conversant commits £150m to Castleforge London office fund

18 Sep 2025
Read

£33m expansion of Hartlepool Northern Studios approved

18 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up

18 Sep 2025
Read