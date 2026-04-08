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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceCorporate

Batipart Europe and Sofidy form JV to acquire Magnetik

8 Apr 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

34,000 sq m office building finds a buyer

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