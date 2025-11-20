Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
Retail Continental Europe France Investment Italy

Batipart to offload €80m retail collection

20 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta, Francesco Magon, Julie Cruz

Assets located across Italy and France

