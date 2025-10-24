Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LondonHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Battersea Power Station up for sale

24 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Adviser on board to offload commercial elements of London landmark, including shopping centre and Apple office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Battersea Power Station names new interim chief executive

4 Jun 2025
Read

Approval for next phase of Battersea Power Station

1 May 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Construction

Thames Tideway opening flushes out prime riverside sites

28 Oct 2024
Read

Battersea Power Station owners secure £1.1bn loan

26 Mar 2024
Read