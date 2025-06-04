Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Battersea Power Station names new interim chief executive

4 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Appointment confirms departure of Donagh O'Sullivan after a year in the role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Approval for next phase of Battersea Power Station

1 May 2025
Read

One Nine Elms: a long time coming

22 Apr 2025
Read

Areli eyes Canary Wharf office for residential towers

21 Mar 2025
Read

Foster + Partners grows London presence at 50 Electric Boulevard

6 Jan 2025
Read