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ResidentialContinental EuropeESGGermanyInvestmentRegenerationSustainability

BauMont enters Germany through €200m strategic partnership

30 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Investment manager and local partner make €70m debut investment

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