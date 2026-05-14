NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

BauMont readies €750m value-add fund

14 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas, Robin Marriott

M&G-owned manager is preparing to launch Fund III as early-stage meetings take place with capital sources

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

DFI adds 200 homes to co-living portfolio

19 Aug 2026
Read
Person, Human, Indoors

Avison Young slashes debt with recapitalisation

19 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Spanish insurance group acquires €50m Munich office

19 Aug 2026
Read

Goldman agrees $410m LCN acquisition

18 Aug 2026
Read