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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Bavarian Alps hotel project placed on the market

18 Mar 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

German firm Oreda was mandated to seek a buyer for Mountain Resort Mittenwald

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