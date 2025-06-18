Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Bayerische Hausbau poaches Aam2core executive

18 Jun 2025 | 07:33 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Stefan Bögl becomes new COO

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aam2core extends 85,300 sq m lease at German logistics park

31 May 2022
Read

Five questions for Bayerische Hausbau Development's CEO

25 Mar 2025
Read

Bayerische Hausbau Development hires LaSalle IM exec

9 Sep 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Real IS seeks buyer for €40m Munich office

13 May 2024
Read