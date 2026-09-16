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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyLogistics

BayernLB, Deutsche Hypo and Helaba team up for €586m German logistics refi

16 Sep 2026 | 14:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The facility is secured against the Rheingold portfolio held by VGP

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