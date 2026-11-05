NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanySpainLogistics

BayernLB provides €120m logistics financing for Nuveen fund

5 Nov 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Two facilities cover a German and a Spanish portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Roof, Tile Roof, Building

UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet

3 Nov 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Q+A: inside M&G’s €6bn European property fund

3 Nov 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read

Nuveen's head of European logistics to depart

28 Oct 2026
Read