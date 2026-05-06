NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingLogisticsOfficeResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Bayes report lifts lid on fierce competition in lending market

7 May 2026 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran

Debt funds emerging as “clear winners”, according to survey

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Home Decor, Architecture, Building

Cohort Capital completes £20m London luxury aparthotel loan

11 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

New NPL survey indicates growing pressure on German real estate lenders

11 Aug 2026
Read

Vivion secures £75m refinancing

11 Aug 2026
Read
Town, Urban, High Rise

New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy

10 Aug 2026
Read