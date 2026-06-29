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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeInvestmentItalySelf-storage

Bayview-backed fund provides €42m financing for Italian self-storage purchase

29 Jun 2026 | 15:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Acquired portfolio operates under HIG Capital's Boxengo brand

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