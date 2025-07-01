Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

BCLP appoints German real estate practice partner

1 Jul 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz

Florian Ehrich joins the Berlin office from Morrison & Foerster

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

BCLP names new German real estate practice lead

26 Apr 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

LBBW extends €210m loan for Hines' Stuttgart offices

14 Mar 2024
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

German law firm HauckSchuchardt names partner  

25 Jun 2025
Read

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer hires dispute resolution head

23 Jun 2025
Read