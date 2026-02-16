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OfficeESGIrelandLeasingSustainabilityUK & Ireland

BE Offices inks deal for 33,000 sq ft Dublin workspace

16 Feb 2026 | 13:42 | London | by May Agaran

Site at Five George’s Dock will open in Q2

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