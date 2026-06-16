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Senior livingDevelopmentFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Beaufort completes £123m LNT financing deal

16 Jun 2026 | 16:24 | London | by May Agaran

Loan to support development of 12 care homes in the next two years

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