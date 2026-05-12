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FinancingDevelopmentLondonResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Beaufort lends £25m for London senior living scheme

12 May 2026 | 14:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Specialist developer Birchgrove to deliver 50 retirement flats in Chiswick

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