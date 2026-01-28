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PeopleCorporateInvestmentLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Belcor launches capital markets arm

28 Jan 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

New hire Nick Kelliher to lead push into investment advisory

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