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RetailUK & IrelandWest MidlandsHotels & LeisureInvestment

Belgate snaps up former Intu shopping centre

22 Dec 2025 | 07:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Potteries Centre in Stoke-on-Trent changes hands

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