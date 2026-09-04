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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Belport plots 1,275 Cheshire homes at snubbed new town site

4 Sep 2026 | 08:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer begins public engagement for a 168 acre green belt project in Adlington

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