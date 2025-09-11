Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Belsio and Valorem team up for £41m Soho deal

11 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

TAG Worldwide's London HQ changes hands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Arora teams up with Santander investment arm for £160m Hammersmith hotel deal

11 Sep 2025
Read

Invesco and Fokus Nordic team up for Finnish resi investments

2 Sep 2025
Read
Pool, Water, Architecture

Soho House to go private in $2.7bn deal 

19 Aug 2025
Read

Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge

8 Aug 2025
Read