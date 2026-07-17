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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyNetherlands

Benelux and Germany emerge as top locations for military logistics

17 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Rising defence spending expected to increase warehousing demand, says Garbe Industrial

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