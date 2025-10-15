Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

DistressAustriaContinental EuropeGermanyItaly

Benko sentenced to two years in prison in personal insolvency fraud trial

15 Oct 2025 | 14:44 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Further lawsuits are pending in Austria, Germany and Italy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Benko’s Signa collapse leaves creditors facing €8.4bn claims

26 Sep 2025
Read

€350m Vienna hotel up for grabs again as offer falls through

25 Sep 2025
Read

René Benko charged with insolvency fraud

15 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Former Austrian chancellor sets up real estate firm

24 Apr 2025
Read