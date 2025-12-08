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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Bentry Capital buys £17m Hampstead mansion

8 Dec 2025 | 10:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Branch Hill House will be converted into 50 luxury apartments

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