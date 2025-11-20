Bentry Capital snaps up Salford site for £80m resi scheme

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland
20 Nov 2025 | 06:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Irwell Gardens scheme will deliver up to 200 homes
Greater Manchester’s new £1bn fund pumps £400m into workspace and residential
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs
What to look out for in next week’s budget
What makes a successful science and tech cluster?
LondonMetric ups rental income to £221m in half year results
MPs push back on Reeves’ mansion tax over London voter fears
PPHE agrees £95m refinancing with Aareal for London hotel
Grainger earnings and income rise 12% in full-year results
Supermarket Income and Blue Owl buy £196m of Asda stores
Frasers nears £220m Glasgow mall deal
French buyer swoops for £11m Bournemouth hotel
Bill Hughes to “step back” at L&G
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Blue Owl lines up statement £1.3bn UK acquisition
Buyer emerges for Home REIT portfolio
Heavyweight investor consortium acquires stake in land acquisition platform
AI giant on the hunt for 200,000 sq ft London HQ
Related and Davidson Kempner form partnership for new living strategy
Shah on property: real estate is due a boost when the AI bubble deflates