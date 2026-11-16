NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Beos acquires 7,400 sq m Munich business park

16 Nov 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Bergkirchen asset was sold by Isarkies

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

MB Park and Isarkies agree prelet at Darmstadt warehouse

13 Nov 2024
Read

Invesco bags logistics asset near Munich

10 Nov 2022
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Beos acquires business park near Munich

9 Feb 2026
Read