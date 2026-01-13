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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest MidlandsDevelopmentInvestment

Bericote unveils next phase of £75m Staffordshire logistics scheme

13 Jan 2026 | 11:08 | London | by May Agaran

Facilities totalling nearly 350,000 sq ft will be built

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