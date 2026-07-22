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RegenerationLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Berkeley and TfL agree Woolwich land deal

22 Jul 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Royal Arsenal Riverside regeneration area earmarked for further 575 homes

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