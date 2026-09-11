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ResidentialCorporateUK & Ireland

Berkeley calls for stamp duty reform in struggling housing market

11 Sep 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group warns transactions deferred until after budget as it continues to pause new phases and land buying

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