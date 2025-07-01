Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Berkeley completes deal for Slough Central

1 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Listed housebuilder plans to review existing large-scale proposals for long-running site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Berkeley sales "below long-term aspirations"

20 Jun 2025
Read

Sovereign wealth fund strikes deal to sell Slough Central

11 Apr 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Macquarie level up private credit with IDA

18 Dec 2024
Read

Housebuilders increase bulk deals despite rising sales rates

24 Jun 2025
Read