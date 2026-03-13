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ResidentialCorporateUK & Ireland

Berkeley reaffirms profit guidance but warns of Middle East risk

13 Mar 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group says it is also reviewing planning consents to “enhance and restore margins”

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