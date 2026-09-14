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RegenerationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Berkeley rethinks Homebase Brentford revamp

14 Sep 2026 | 12:19 | London | by May Agaran

Group won an appeal in 2023 to deliver 2,150 homes

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