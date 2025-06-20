Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialCorporateUK & Ireland

Berkeley sales "below long-term aspirations"

20 Jun 2025 | 08:09 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group maintains 2026 profit guidance as first four sites revealed for BTR push

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

International capital in the starting blocks for Dutch opportunities

29 May 2025
Read

Home truths: builders won’t build if they can’t sell

29 Apr 2025
Read

One Nine Elms: a long time coming

22 Apr 2025
Read

Q+A: McDermott Will & Emery – "German rent cap is seen as a continuing obstacle"

16 Apr 2025
Read