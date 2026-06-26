Berkeley seeks judicial review over Peckham refusal

RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialRetailUK & Ireland
26 Jun 2026 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran
Move follows planning inspectorate's decision to dismiss appeal
Castleforge makes double partner promotions
PGIM agrees €125m Irish self-storage refinancing
Blue Shield backs £100m London office conversion
Liverpool chosen to host UKREiiF from 2028
GPE explores £250m St James’s trophy sale
Lone Star launches prime St James’s sale
Retail influx boosts Related Argent’s London build-to-rent assets
Mountpark loads up €180m Irish logistics sale
PHP on track with joint venture deals
Ex-Colliers UK chief and CBRE veteran join Charles Irvine
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub