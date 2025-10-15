Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LondonInvestmentOfficeResidential

Berkeley Square office primed for sale

15 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Asset is the first office to be marketed on Berkeley Square for a decade

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Pictet and XLB seal sale of Manchester office gem

9 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union Investment kicks off €70m Dublin office revamp

17 Sep 2025
Read
Building, Road, Office Building

Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale

10 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Eversheds confirms prime Leeds office deal

10 Sep 2025
Read