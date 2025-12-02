Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermany

Berlin Hyp adds fourth management board member

2 Dec 2025 | 11:31 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Oliver Hecht will lead domestic branches and sales unit for international investors and open-ended real estate funds

