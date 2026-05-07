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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Besqab and Alfa buy €42m Stockholm properties

7 May 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture plans to develop housing in Solna

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